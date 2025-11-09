Bulldogs drop heartbreaker against Morehead State for second straight loss

Butler had their three-game winning streak against Morehead State snapped Saturday. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

OWEN PRISCOTT | STAFF REPORTER | opriscott@butler.edu

In the 26th all-time meeting between Pioneer League rivals Butler and Morehead State (MSU), The Eagles defended its home turf on senior day with a dramatic come-from-behind 31-30 win.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Eagles wasted no time starting the scoring. Redshirt sophomore running back Isaac Stopke did the heavy lifting on the drive with runs of 12, 10, five and finally four yards into the end zone. In less than five minutes, MSU had a 7-0 advantage.

Butler’s offense looked to even the score, but it was special teams getting the touchdown back in a blink of an eye. Redshirt junior wide receiver Ethan Loss took the ensuing Eagles kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to knot the score at 7-7.

Following a forced MSU punt, the Bulldog offense was finally able to take the field. Butler used a no-huddle attack, converted a fourth-down using the tush push and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by graduate running back Charlie Spegal. The first quarter came to a close with the Bulldogs in front 14-7.

The second quarter began with the Eagles threatening, but Butler’s defense held on third-down, forcing a field-goal try. Redshirt junior kicker Thomas Schwartz V drilled the 33-yarder, trimming the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-10.

Midway through the quarter the two squads traded punts until Butler’s senior linebacker Jeremiah Jackson and redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Stratton combined for a key third-down sack. Butler then converted its defensive stop into points with a quick five-play, 57-yard drive — headlined by a 34-yard run from redshirt junior quarterback Reagan Andrew — ended when Loss punched in his second touchdown on the day to extend the lead to 21-10.

The first-half fireworks would not let up, however. In just two plays, MSU redshirt senior quarterback Carter Cravens connected with graduate receiver Ryan Upp on a 57-yard catch-and-run to answer immediately and pull within 21-17. The Eagles carried the momentum when an Andrew deep ball was intercepted by first-year defensive back Drayson Crane.

Butler regrouped, forced another Eagles punt and capped the half with redshirt junior kicker Ryan Short splitting the uprights for a season-long 46-yard field goal, giving the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead at the break.

The third quarter turned in some of the sloppiest football the Dawgs have seen all season. Butler committed its second turnover of the day right out of the locker room, as Andrew was pressured and fumbled the football on the first drive of the second. The Eagles recovered, and quickly scored courtesy of a touchdown run from redshirt junior running back Jackson Lanier.

Butler’s struggles continued on the next possession when Andrew was picked off for the second time, this time by fifth-year defensive back Jackson Benjamin. However, the Eagles gave it right back to the Dawgs, as Cravens was sacked and fumbled, setting up Butler in MSU territory.

The Dawgs turned the turnover into 3 points, thanks to Short’s second field goal of the day — a 44-yarder. Butler would hold a 27-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

MSU had a chance to draw even early in the final frame but missed a 38-yard field goal attempt. The Bulldogs turned heads on the following drive by sending out redshirt freshman quarterback Gabe Passini — who had not seen extended action since Week 4 — under center. It was later reported that Andrew left the game due to injury. The change sparked just enough offense to move the Bulldogs into scoring range, where Short stayed perfect — booting a 43-yard field goal to extend Butler’s lead to 30-24.

However, with their backs against the wall, the Eagles delivered their best drive of the game. Cravens engineered a 14-play, 75-yard drive in less than three minutes that ended with finding Upp in the end zone once again — this time from seven yards out — to take a 31-30 lead.

That touchdown drive would be the nail in the coffin, as Butler came up short on fourth down near midfield. The Eagles would hold off Butler by a final score of 31-30, behind 298 passing yards and two touchdown passes from Cravens, and 154 receiving yards with both touchdowns receptions by Upp.

Butler falls to 5-5 and 3-3 in conference play, as MSU improves to 6-5 and 4-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs will hit the road once again and head west to take on San Diego on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.