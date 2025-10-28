What you need to know: Women’s basketball hosts Taylor

Sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra is one of Butler’s three returners. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

NHU-HAN BUI | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team returns to Hinkle to open its 2025-26 season with an exhibition match against Taylor University on Oct. 28.

This game will give fourth-year head coach Austin Parkinson a better feel for how to best utilize his retooled roster, which features nine new faces.

Here is what you need to know as Butler tips off its season against the Trojans:

Who: Butler vs. Taylor

When: Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Defense wins championships

The Bulldogs will have plenty of new faces playing in Hinkle for the first time, as the team returns only three players from last year: redshirt first-year guard Mckenzie Swanson, sophomore guard Lily Zeinstra and senior forward Lilly Stoddard.

Over the offseason, Butler brought in seven transfers and two first-years. With a focus on defense, the team debuted new practice jerseys reading ‘Defense Lives Here’ to help instill the belief further. Last season, that aspect of the game was the Bulldogs’ weak point, as they had a scoring margin of -1.6 points per game and lost seven matchups by less than 10 points.

Key additions for the Dawgs’ defense include junior guards Nevaeh Jackson and Kennedy Langham. Jackson posted a team-high 62 steals last season for Valparaiso, along with 22 blocks, while Langham was an All-Southern Conference Second-Team selection with 87 defensive rebounds.

Scouting the Trojans

The Trojans are coming off a disappointing season that ended with a 7-21 record. Their 2025-26 campaign kicked off on Oct. 25 with a 90-71 win over Holy Cross. After a 104-67 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 27, Taylor will head to Hinkle for its final exhibition match. With two games under their belt, it would not be surprising if the Trojans look more polished and take early control of the game.

Taylor’s roster features seven returners from last year, including sophomore guard Emma Fohl and senior forward Quinn Kelly. Fohl led the team with 3.4 assists per game during her first year and earned preseason honors with a spot in the Preseason All-Crossroads League Team. Kelly had a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game last season and reached double digits in scoring in 10 games.

Taylor’s visit to Hinkle will be a homecoming for head coach Cassie Wiseman and assistant coach Rachel McLimore. Wiseman played four years at Butler and was the Bulldogs’ captain for two, while McLimore spent her fifth year of eligibility with the Dawgs. It will also be a reunion for Butler assistant coach Chelsey Perry as she faces off against her former staff in her first game as a Bulldog.