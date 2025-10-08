Welcome to the Team: First-years aim for improvement

Evan Muckridge, Inigo Esmanech, Kiel Higginson and Edgar Opsahl join the Bulldogs’ roster. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

NHU-HAN BUI | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | hbui@butler.edu

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, assistant sports editor Nhu-Han Bui sat down with four of the 11 first-years from the men’s soccer team: Edgar Opsahl, Kiel Higginson, Evan Muckridge and Inigo Esmanech.

Edgar Opsahl is a 5’10” forward from Oslo, Norway. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

EDGAR OPSAHL: I’ve played soccer ever since I was born. I [have] two older brothers and a father who are obsessed with it and [have] played it for a long time. I wanted to go over here from Norway just to experience something new. I was kind of tired just playing at academies in Norway and going to school, so I thought [going overseas] was a cool idea to try.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

EO: I used an agency from Norway to get here, and they put me in contact with [head] coach [Paul] Snape in May. I felt like he put a lot of effort into knowing me, and he contacted people I knew in Oslo in June [to get me here].

TBC: As an international student-athlete, how have you been adjusting to life here?

EO: I would say [I’m adjusting] pretty good. It helps a lot, having 27 friends who [would] do whatever for you all the time. My dad was just here [too], so that was nice. It’s really different, but I’m starting to adapt at least.

TBC: How does the style of play here differ from the style of play in Norway?

EO: It’s really different, and it’s something I’m trying to adapt to. It’s kind of hard, because here it’s more 1v1 — really direct, physical play. I’ve played with reserve teams for the teams I played for. I’ve played [at the senior level] for the past four years [and it’s] more tactical; you can’t use a lot of touches. You need to play as a team, and [there’s] not a lot of 1v1s.

TBC: Do you have a professional player that you look up to or model your game after?

EO: My favorite player of all time would have to be Wayne Rooney, and the player I look up to right now would be [Manchester City and Norwegian forward] Erling Haaland.

TBC: What is something you learned from the upperclassmen on the team?

EO: Don’t take anything for granted here [because] you could lose a whole year of eligibility because of an injury. Try to live in the moment because these four years go by really quickly.

TBC: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

EO: To turn things around [and] tip games in our favor. I feel we’ve played some good games, but haven’t really gotten the ball in the goal. I think if we make some small adjustments, we can turn this thing around and start getting a lot of points in the Big East.

TBC: What is the biggest culture shock you have experienced?

EO: The big cars and roads. We say everything’s bigger in the U.S., and that’s really true. [In] Norway, we have a bunch of electric cars, [so I had not] seen a pickup truck [before] in my entire life.

Kiel Higginson is a 6’2” defender from Abercarn, Caerphilly, Wales. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

KIEL HIGGINSON: I started playing soccer around the age of five; I was quite late coming into it compared to most. [Playing collegiate soccer] was never a plan for me, but when my contract ended with my previous club, it was something that really stood out to me because I can combine both academics and athletics. It was a no-brainer.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

KH: I didn’t really find out [about Butler until] they came [up] to me at a trial because I never really planned on [coming here]; [Butler] was never something that sparked my mind. But as soon as [assistant coach] Joe Moulden spoke to me, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. There was nowhere else [better].

TBC: As an international student-athlete, how have you been adjusting to life here, both on and off the pitch?

KH: On the pitch, it took me a few weeks [to get used to] the weather. I would say the first two weeks the weather was really painful to me; I didn’t think I was [going to] make it out. The style [of play] is a lot more physical [and] direct, which is a lot more suited to me, but it’s very different [from] back home. Off the pitch, the culture shock was quite crazy. The calories in the food [and] the way of life in general was a bit nuts, but I’m used to it now. I tried to [develop and stick to] a routine the first couple of weeks.

TBC: You played for Swansea City for three years and were captain in a few matches as well. What did you learn from that experience, and how did it help prepare you to play here?

KH: It taught me a lot. My first year, I did really well and I earned my scholarship. And then 25 minutes into my first preseason game [the year after] I got injured, and that pretty much sent me out for the season. But I learned a lot of things that I’m very grateful for: how to deal with the adversity and the bad side of football that not many people learn about at this young [of an] age. My [third] year taught me a lot in terms of how to develop myself as a captain and [how to] come back from setbacks.

TBC: Do you have a professional player that you look up to or model your game after?

KH: It’s quite cliché, but Virgil van Dijk; he’s such a big role model for me. I support Liverpool as well, so I look up to him big time.

TBC: What is something you learned from the upperclassmen on the team?

KH: [I’ve learned] how to adapt to life off the pitch more than anything because they’ve integrated me into American life. They’ve been brilliant with showing me around and taking me places because I’m without a car at the moment. They’ve all helped me massively.

TBC: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

KH: To turn things around. We got our Big East schedule coming up, and we haven’t had the greatest start. But to turn things around is really what I want for us because it highlights [the] success of the program.

TBC: What is a fun fact about yourself?

KH: I can speak Welsh.

Evan Muckridge is a 6’1” defender from Carmel, Indiana. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

EVAN MUCKRIDGE: I started playing when I was around four [years old] in [recreational] leagues. I eventually developed my way into [playing for] a club team, and then a higher level academy. I knew I wanted to play [in college] when [a] college agency reached out [and] told me I had the potential to play at a [Division I] level. After that, I started playing with a lot of guys that ended up committing to big schools and I wanted to do that as well, which led me to committing to Butler.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler, and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

EM: I’ve always known about Butler because I’m only 30 minutes away. I’ve been to the youth soccer camp since I was in elementary school, so it’s always been known to me. But when I started playing at Indy Eleven Academy throughout high school, Coach Snape and Moulden [came] to some of my games. They [talked] to me after [to convince me to] get a visit, and that’s how I ended up here.

TBC: You mentioned Indy Eleven Academy, and you won a USL Academy Championship with them. How do you feel your experience with them helped prepare you to play here?

EM: I think it helped me a lot because our entire team ended up playing D1 soccer, so it was just always [at] a high level. When we played in the USL Championship, we played against a lot of USL pros, which just helped me learn how to play against some of the best players and really developed me physically, but also [helped me with] ball work as well.

TBC: Have there been any difficulties for you with adjusting to collegiate soccer?

EM: It has been a little difficult, just with the pace of play. I am the youngest on the team, so I’m still developing as a player. Physically, I’m almost getting to where I need to be, but I do need to get a little stronger as well.

TBC: Do you have a professional player that you look up to or model your game after?

EM: As a Liverpool fan, I typically look up to Trent Alexander-Arnold as a wing-back; the way he crosses and passes the ball is just really inspiring to me. I think his defending is also pretty underrated, and I think people underlook him as a player.

TBC: What is something you learned from the upperclassmen on the team?

EM: Something I’ve learned is to treat this almost like being a professional; you need to take everything seriously. It’s a short season, so you really shouldn’t take anything for granted. You only get four years of this, so you should really make the most of your time at college, not only on the field, but also socially.

TBC: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

EM: First, we need to turn it around and start getting some points. Eventually, I would like to see us compete for the Big East Championship, and then [make it to] the NCAA tournament.

TBC: If you could have a walkout song, what would it be?

EM: Superstar [by Lupe Fiasco].

Inigo Esmanech is a 6’3” goalkeeper from Sacramento, California. Photo by Drew Kosmak.

TBC: How did you start playing soccer, and when did you decide that you wanted to play it in college?

INIGO ESMANECH: My dad was big on sports, and once I could walk, I was kicking the ball. Once I wanted to get into collegiate sports, I was advised by a coach and he helped put me in contact with different schools. Butler was one of them.

TBC: When did you realize Butler was the right fit for you?

IE: When I did my visit, [I liked] how respectful everyone was and how kind they were. [I also liked] how welcoming the team was; it was just a nice experience.

TBC: You won a UEFA Development Tournament with the U17 USMNT. What did that experience teach you?

IE: When I played for the U.S. national team, it was definitely a great experience to represent my country and also to play against high-level competitors like Italy, Portugal and Belgium. [It] just shows you there’s levels [to the sport], and to be compared and play against [those high-level teams] is amazing.

TBC: You spent the last five years playing in Italy, so how would you say that helped prepare you for playing here?

IE: It was a very professional environment, training with Serie A players and coaching staff. It really forces you to develop, and the players around you are very competitive, so you’re always fighting for a position.

TBC: Do you have a professional player that you look up to or model your game after?

IE: I used to look up to [Gianluigi] Buffon, [an] Italian goalie. [He’s] just an amazing icon.

TBC: What is something you learned from the upperclassmen on the team?

IE: They’ve been very helpful [since] we first arrived. They were [kind enough] to provide housing and [integrate] everybody; [we’d] go out, get dinner together [and really became] a team the first few weeks.

TBC: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

IE: I would like to see our team get into the Big East Championship. I see what the boys are putting in during training, and I think it’s something that we should strive for [and can] accomplish.

TBC: What are three things you always have with you?

IE: I have a family necklace that I always wear, I have my phone because I talk to my parents a lot, and then clothes.