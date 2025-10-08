Dodd, golf team reach new milestones

Treva Dodd has propelled Butler to three third-place finishes or better in its first four events. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Sophomore golfer Treva Dodd walked off the 18th green as individual champion on Oct. 6 at the Coyote Creek Classic. What she did not yet realize was that she had just etched her name into the Butler record books for the second time in 13 months, once again tying the top mark for a 54-hole score by shooting a 3-under 213.

“I found out [the day after],” Dodd said. “My mom sent me an article that [said] I had tied my record, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ The only thing I knew when I stepped off 18 on my last day was [that] everyone was obviously cheering and so happy for me that I had won the tournament. Otherwise, I had no idea.”

Dodd was 4-under-par heading into the final round, but finished 1-over in her last 18 holes, leaving her just short of taking solo control of the record. Still, her hot start gives her faith that she can claim that title in the future.

“After the first two rounds yesterday, I was feeling really confident, and unfortunately, I was 4-over through eight [in my third round],” Dodd said. “But I think in the future, definitely, when I improve little things, I think I could probably do it.”

Dodd’s second round was her strongest, and she was not the only one. The Dawgs also made history as a team by shooting a 7-under-par, shattering their previous best mark of 1-under.

Dodd feels that the team’s chemistry is strong and they can continue the positive momentum throughout the rest of the season.

“We all like to compete with each other and try to encourage each other to shoot the best that we can,” Dodd said. “Obviously, when it comes to an individual aspect, we’re all competing against each other, which pushes us even further. Breaking records the way we did is obviously super encouraging for future tournaments, knowing that we can do that, so hopefully we can do it again.”

The Bulldogs’ first chance to keep the ball rolling will be Oct. 13-14 at the Dayton Flyer Invitational.