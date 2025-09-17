Tattoo Tales: Haley Lance

Haley Lance discusses the meaning behind her tattoos and the importance of originality when deciding on designs. Photo by Darcy Leber.

SAMUEL DEMIS | STAFF REPORTER | sademis@butler.edu

“Tattoo Tales” is a series in which The Butler Collegian speaks with a Butler community member about their tattoos and the stories behind them.

Haley Lance, a junior creative media and entertainment major, enjoys expressing herself through imaginative tattoos. Each one speaks to a part of her identity, and some are uniquely designed with the help of professional artists. Lance spoke with The Butler Collegian about what her tattoos mean to her.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: Can you give us a tattoo tour and describe what tattoos you have?

HALEY LANCE: I have nine tattoos that are patchwork. I have some nature-y ones, a ladybug and hands holding the Earth, an evil eye [and] a few matching tattoos. I have a [matching] sparkle tattoo on my wrist with my mom and a [matching] Taylor Swift “Lover” album tattoo with my aunt. I also have a Valentine’s card with my mom and dad’s handwriting.

TBC: You mentioned you had matching tattoos with your mom. Are there any meanings behind your other tattoos?

HL: I’m a firm believer that if something makes you happy, then it’s fine with me, and that’s kind of what these tattoos are. The sparkles make me think of Disney, like “The Second Star to the Right”. We’re a Disney family, so it makes me think of [my mom] and the family.

TBC: When did you get your tattoos? Which one was the first?

HL: The hands holding Earth was my first, in August 2021. I was still in high school and had to have my mom sign off on that one; I begged her for it. The ladybug and evil eye were about two years after that, and ever since, I’ve been getting a tattoo consistently about every six months.

TBC: Were you nervous the first time you got a tattoo?

HL: A little bit. I didn’t eat before the appointment and told the artists, who were like, ‘You should have eaten.’ I was fine. I think they were more nervous about it than me, but I’d definitely recommend eating beforehand.

TBC: What would you rate the pain levels for each tattoo?

HL: Placement matters. The first one on my arm was easy, but the second on my ribs was about an eight out of 10 in terms of pain. It was very difficult to stay still; I kept twitching.

TBC: How do you plan when getting new tattoos? Do you get all of your tattoos done by the same artist?

HL: I usually go off recommendations from others, but I also like flash sheet deals. A lot of times, it’s local artists showing off their artwork, so getting a tattoo is a great way to help them out. It’s really cool to work alongside an artist beforehand and plan out designs. I did that with [the Valentine card] and he was able to fit it with the right heart.

TBC: Do you usually bring someone with you when getting tattoos?

HL: I’ve gotten the majority of them alone, but I was in [Los Angeles] for an internship this summer, and one of the other interns wanted to get one with me. If it works out, I’ll also get matching tattoos with friends.

TBC: Are you happy with your decision to get all of them?

HL: Yeah, all of them make me happy. I will say [since] the first two are designs from Pinterest, I wish they were a bit more creative. They still make me happy, and I feel like they aren’t too generic or like I’m stealing someone else’s art.

TBC: Are you planning on getting any more in the future?

HL: I eventually want to build up a patchwork sleeve on my right arm.

TBC: Do you feel your tattoos represent you well?

HL: A bit. In the future, I want to do more individualistic ones.

TBC: Do you have any advice for Bulldogs thinking about getting their own tattoos?

HL: Think it through more than I did. You can do whatever you want, but I always think it’s cooler when someone has an intricate design that speaks to who they are. If you can, work with an artist to make something that really speaks to your personality.