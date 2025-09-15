Butler Football takes care of business at Hanover

Ethan Loss returned a kick for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 16-7. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

JAMIE HEALY | STAFF REPORTER | jdhealy1@butler.edu

In the 25th meeting between the Butler Bulldogs and Hanover Panthers, it was the Bulldogs who relied on their defense and special teams to stymie the Panthers and eke out a 16-7 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The storyline for the Bulldogs entering the game was the health of redshirt junior quarterback Reagan Andrew. After getting hurt in last week’s victory over Truman State, Andrew did not play this week, forcing a two-quarterback rotation of sophomore Jarrin Alley and redshirt first-year Gabe Passini to take the reins.

After forcing a punt on the opening possession for Hanover, redshirt junior running back Griffin Caldwell fumbled on the Bulldogs’ first offensive snap. The Panthers capitalized on the miscue with a 27-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Eian Roudebush to junior wide receiver Curbrian Shelby.

On the following Butler possession, Hanover dug deep near the goal line and forced a 20-yard field goal from redshirt junior kicker Ryan Short to keep the Panthers in front 7-3.

Both teams exchanged punts throughout the second quarter before Butler used the quarterback tandem of Alley and Passini to drive down the field. Passini ran for a ten-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs on top 10-7.

After forcing another Panther punt with 46 seconds left in the first half, the Bulldogs drove down to the Hanover 37-yard-line before Alley was intercepted by first-year defensive back Cole Shively.

The Bulldogs would receive the ball to start the second half and wasted no time extending their lead as redshirt junior wide receiver Ethan Loss returned the kickoff 90 yards to the end zone to put Butler up two possessions. Short missed the extra point to keep the score at 16-7 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Hanover would have five possessions in the second half but did not advance the ball past the Butler 42-yard line. The Bulldogs marched into Panther territory on three of their first four possessions in the second half but were stopped on fourth down at the Hanover six-yard line and 23-yard line on consecutive drives. Graduate running back Charlie Spegal would also lose a fumble for the Bulldogs on the Hanover 39.

For the game, the Bulldogs outgained the Panthers 330-158 in total yards. Butler improved its record in the series to 23-1-1 with the victory.

The Bulldogs move to 2-1 on the season and will look to keep the positive momentum when they travel to Weber State next Saturday at 9 p.m.