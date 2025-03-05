Steamed, stacked and deli-vered

Home is where the bagels are. Photo by Darcy Leber.

ANNA GRITZENBACH | OPINION EDITOR | agritzenbach@butler.edu

Since its opening in 2003, Ripple Bagel Deli has cemented itself as a Broad Ripple staple. Inspired by the Bagel & Deli at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Susan and Ken Richman opened their store in Indiana after encouragement from their daughter, a Miami alum. Over two decades later, the family-owned business continues to thrive, now run by their youngest daughter, who took over in 2019.

Ripple Bagel Deli is known for its steamed bagel sandwiches, a technique that keeps the bagels soft and warm, unlike the traditional toasted method. With an extensive menu that features over 90 sandwich combinations — including the option to build your own — there is something for everyone. A first-time visitor might try the Dee-La-Wee on a plain bagel with some avocado for a little pizzazz.

With each menu item under $10 and the location a quick seven-minute drive from campus, the Deli is a perfect option for a delicious breakfast or lunch that will not break a hungry college student’s bank.

Junior strategic communication major Ben Eichacker recently began working for the Deli and enjoyed the friendly and familiar atmosphere of the restaurant.

“There are a ton of regulars, people that I see every shift that I’m working [and] online names that I recognize,” Eichacker said. “I cannot believe how many Butler students come in there. Sometimes I’ll see people bump into each other too, and they [say], ‘Oh my God, you’re here too. What did you guys get?’ Even alums have come in, people I knew who graduated but did not think I would really see.”

Eichacker is not the only one who sees the Deli as more than just another cool restaurant.

Ryann Bahnline, a senior middle-secondary and English double major, shared her Deli experience with her friends in the good times and the bad.

“For me and my friends, it is one of those things that we always fall back on,” Bahnline said. “If we have had a rough week, we are like, ‘Should we go get Bagel Deli?’ … We do not go as often as we should, but when we do go, it reminds us why it’s a staple.”

Beyond its delicious food and homey decor, the Deli stands out in the Broad Ripple community with its long-standing ties. Even during the COVID-19 shutdown, the Deli adapted and remained open thanks to online ordering. It provided a sense of normalcy that many craved during such uncertain times. That kind of consistency has strengthened their reputation as a neighborhood go-to.

One thing that makes the Deli shine is its eclectic and charming atmosphere, replete with the familiar sights of Butler flags, vintage signs and knick-knacks. The music is always top-tier — Grateful Dead, 80s rock and even some Velvet Underground — and the smell of freshly made sandwiches keeps customers warm and cozy.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the expansive variety of bagel combinations. Whether one is craving something sweet, savory or even a little unconventional, the Deli is sure to exceed their expectations.

Leah Smith, a junior middle-secondary education and math double major, enjoyed the versatility of her options and the dietary-friendly accessibility of the Deli.

“I am gluten-free, and it’s really hard to find a bagel place that has gluten-free bagels,” Smith said. “It’s not super expensive, and I know it is going to be good when I go there … Every time I go, I feel like I can get something different and … try something new.”

From the conscientiousness of the menu and variety of food options to the friendly atmosphere, the Deli certainly has something for everyone. From longtime regulars to a first-time visitor, the restaurant fosters a sense of belonging that keeps the community coming back for more.

Whether revitalizing after a late night, feeling down or just craving something that feels like a hug from the inside, the Ripple Bagel Deli is the perfect place to grab a bite in any situation.