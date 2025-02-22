What you need to know: Butler hosts No. 5 UConn

Kilyn McGuff scored 17 points last time the Dawgs played UConn. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

After taking control of seventh place in the conference with a win over Xavier on Feb. 19, the Dawgs will play host to AP No. 5 UConn in front of a sold-out crowd on Feb. 22.

Here is what you need to know:

Who: Butler vs. UConn

When: February 22, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: SNY

A rough history

The Bulldogs have not fared well since the Huskies rejoined the Big East in 2020, losing all seven matchups by an average of 40 points.

Most recently, when the Dawgs traveled to Hartford earlier this month on Feb. 2, the Huskies came out on top 101-59. In that game, UConn was able to exploit Butler’s offense to the tune of 34 points off of 22 turnovers.

With history not on Butler’s side, there is not much to hope for other than a bit of Hinkle Magic to help secure a monstrous upset win.

Scouting the Huskies

One of the top-ranked teams in the country — led by graduate guard Paige Bueckers with 18 points per game — UConn is 25-3 on the season and undefeated in conference play.

Although on just a four-game win streak, the Huskies are currently playing the best ball of their season after picking up a dominating 87-58 victory over No. 6 South Carolina since they last played Butler.

Of the three teams to beat UConn this season: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 4 USC and No. 15 Tennessee, the way to beat the Huskies is to win the turnover and efficiency battle. While much easier said than done — especially when a top-five team in the country — it is the only way the Dawgs will have a chance to win.

Praying for a perfect storm of unlikely scenarios to happen may not be ideal, but at least a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse will be watching the women’s basketball team for the first time ever.