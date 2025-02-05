The Super Bowl’s most super snacks

Game day just got tastier with these winning Super Bowl snacks. Graphic by Elizabeth Hein.

Some say the halftime show is the only reason anyone actually watches the Super Bowl, but that is only a half-truth. A Super Bowl party is also an excuse to get together with friends and family and chow down on the group’s favorite snacks. From barebones chips and dip to elaborate football field cakes, there is something for everyone who is barely watching the game. The Culture section is here to cook up the best ideas for those Super Bowl snacks and make game day as delicious as possible.

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Football-themed brownie bites

No Super Bowl party is complete without the real MVP of snacks, football-themed brownie bites — rich, fudgy and decorated with white icing laces. Whether fans are cheering for a specific team or just there for the commercials, these festive brownies are sure to elevate the viewing experience. However, no proper tailgate — even an at-home one — is complete without themed serveware. Football-shaped plates, cups and napkins — easily found at Target or the dollar store — add an extra layer of fun, ensuring that every bite is on theme and delicious.

JACK WILLIAMS | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | jrwilliams@butler.edu

Homemade jalapeño poppers

A tried-and-true way to spice up even the sleepiest Super Bowl party is with jalapeño poppers. While there are easy off-the-shelf frozen options, making them from scratch in an assembly-line style is a great way to keep every cook in the kitchen occupied. As a bonus, scarfing down a few eye-watering bites is a convenient cover for the tears when one’s chosen team fumbles the ball. Cheesy and creamy, these snacks are sure to please — just remember to wear gloves when chopping those peppers!

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip belongs at every function, but it especially belongs at Super Bowl functions. In addition to being a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, buffalo chicken dip is easy for college kids with limited cooking knowledge and limited funds. There is also a variety of options to serve alongside it — tortilla chips, crackers, Hawaiian rolls, veggies and more. Best of all, buffalo chicken dip does not lose any of its appeal after being refrigerated. Just heat it up the next day in a microwave, and the dish will taste practically the same as it did fresh out of the oven.

HARRISON PRYOR | STAFF REPORTER | hrpryor@butler.edu

Philly cheesesteak

It seems only right that the football theme of Super Bowl snacks be expanded to an overall NFL theme. So, in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles playing in this year’s big game, the Philly cheesesteak makes the list. While it may seem more like a meal than a snack, popping one in the oven at 350 degrees for a few minutes and cutting it into roughly the size of a slider will result in surprisingly pleasant finger food. Getting the bread as crunchy and the cheese as gooey as they need to be is an art, but the effort is more than worth it. The cheesesteak’s entree status also makes it the ultimate game-day safety net in case those pizzas do not get delivered.

ALEX MCCARTY | STAFF REPORTER | armccarty@butler.edu

Homemade queso

Queso is an absolute staple at any gathering that involves football, crowds of people or a combination of the two. Most fans settle with a store-bought brand to drown their chips in. However, taking the extra time to make a homemade cheese dip can elevate this simple snack into a delicious addiction. Queso can take a variety of forms depending on the palettes of the party-goers. Using yellow cheese creates a sharp-tasting contrast to the creamy texture of white queso while spicing things up with peppers and seasonings can add its own kick. Whatever the result may be, few things can bring a Super Bowl party together more than tortilla chips dunked in piping hot cheese.

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

Homemade chocolate-covered pretzels

Many say sweet plus salty is the ultimate combination — hence why chocolate-covered pretzels make such a delicious treat. The crunch of the pretzels combined with the smooth and creamy sensation of the chocolate equals perfection. Making homemade chocolate-covered pretzels is super easy. All it requires is a bag of store-bought pretzels — there are countless shapes to choose from — and a bag of chocolate chips to melt. For an added ounce of spirit, one might even use sprinkles that are the colors of the team they are rooting for.

ANA DOLLARD | STAFF REPORTER | adollard@butler.edu

Homemade salsa and tortilla chips

A classic combination of chips and salsa is easily customizable. With the large variety of chips available on the market, choosing the lightest and crispiest option can be difficult, but not impossible. For the best results, Tostitos Hint of Lime chips pair nicely with the fresh taste of homemade pico de gallo. Simply dice tomatoes, red onions, garlic, cilantro and the optional (but recommended) jalapeño pepper and create a delectable, refreshing combination. For those who are less familiar with the salsa game, the timeless combination of chips and guacamole is another choice for maximum snackability.

RACHEL JOYCE | STAFF REPORTER | rljoyce@butler.edu

Spicy roasted chickpeas

Chickpeas — which are high in nutrients — are perfect for keeping energy levels up during the hours of Super Bowl excitement. A spicy kick adds a flavorful punch that further satisfies hungry fans, and heat levels can be adjusted to accommodate all palettes. Plus, roasted chickpeas are extremely versatile; they taste amazing whether seasoned with cumin, paprika, cinnamon or any blend of your favorite spices. On top of being mess-free, this snack is hassle-free — just pop them in the oven to roast with one’s choice flavor, and in no time there will be a delicious batch to store ahead of time or to serve immediately and munch on throughout the game.