Huskies hammer Bulldogs: Beyond the box score

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff made five three-pointers against UConn. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team traveled to UConn on Feb. 2 for a tilt with the No. 6 team in the nation, but came away with a 101-59 loss.

The 21-2 Huskies scored eight straight points to start the game and never looked back, building a 17-point first-quarter lead, and extending their advantage to 33 points at halftime. Then, UConn coasted through the second half, securing a wire-to-wire win.

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff was the Dawgs’ leading scorer and rebounder, putting up 17 points and 7 boards. The Belmont transfer reached a significant milestone against the Huskies, surpassing 1,000 career points scored.

Meanwhile, the Huskies were led by Paige Bueckers, who has scored over 2,000 points in her career. The redshirt-senior guard scored a game-high 18 points, pulled down five rebounds and snagged three steals.

UConn was dominant offensively, shooting over 64% from the field and making 11 of its 19 three-point attempts. In addition, the Huskies’ 101 points tied their single-game season-high in scoring.

Meanwhile, Butler shot the ball well from long-range, but recorded 22 turnovers, preventing any chance of building momentum offensively. The Bulldogs were also overmatched down low, being outscored 48-14 in the paint.

McGuff and sophomore guard Riley Makalusky — who logged 10 points — were Butler’s only double-digit scorers. UConn on the other hand saw six players reach the double-digit mark.

While a Bulldogs win certainly would have been a long shot, head coach Austin Parkinson is likely frustrated that his team failed to keep the game close. He will look for his team to get back on track when it returns home to face a solid Villanova team on Feb. 5.