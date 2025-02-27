Beyond the box score: Butler falls to Villanova at the buzzer

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff ended the regular season with eight straight double-digit outings. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

Despite winning three of their last five outings, the Dawgs will be entering the conference tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to Villanova 56-54 on Feb. 26.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the first half, leaving the game at an 18-18 tie with three minutes left in the second quarter. Breaking the knot in the score, the Wildcats leaned on crucial buckets from their lead guards first-year Jazmine Briscoe and sophomore Maddie Webber to go on a 7-1 spurt to end the half.

Strong third quarter

Trailing by eight points, the Dawgs leaned on senior guard Kilyn McGuff and senior forward Sydney Jaynes to pace the squad to a 21-10 advantage in the third frame.

Relying heavily on the midrange and drives — McGuff and Jaynes’ two best attributes — Butler did not attempt a single shot from beyond the arc during the dominant stretch after going 0-5 in the first half.

McGuff’s dominance

McGuff connected on two of the team’s three made attempts from beyond the arc, all coming in the fourth quarter. The first to end a 10-0 Villanova run and the second to help set up first-year guard Lily Zeinstra’s game-tying shot with 11 seconds to play — which McGuff assisted on.

In addition to the big-time shots, McGuff finished the night with 21 points and seven rebounds on 6-9 shooting from the field.

With another strong performance to end the regular season — bringing her conference average to 14 points and eight rebounds — the senior transfer all but solidified herself as an all-conference caliber player.

A look-ahead

With their seventh loss by single-digits on the season, the Dawgs finish conference play with a 5-13 record — seeding themselves at eighth for the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs will be lined up to take on St. John’s in the 8-9 game of the conference tournament on March 7 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.