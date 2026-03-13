Thad Matta will return for another season as head men’s basketball coach

Thad Matta has a 501-221 career head coaching record. Photo by Jada Gangazha.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | MANAGING EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

Thad Matta will continue to serve as head men’s basketball coach for the 2026-27 season, a source confirmed to The Butler Collegian.

Matta has been scrutinized after finishing with a losing record in the Big East in four consecutive campaigns, sporting a 63-69 overall mark in his second stint with the Bulldogs. Butler ended its season at an even 16-16 with a first-round loss to Providence in the Big East Tournament.

Among the factors that likely contributed to director of athletics Grant Leiendecker’s decision to stick with Matta is the Dawgs’ bad injury luck this season. Among the ailing was starting point guard Jalen Jackson, a graduate transfer from Purdue Fort Wayne who will have another year of eligibility after an early-season surgery ended his campaign.

Three other Bulldogs ran out of eligibility at the conclusion of the season: guard Yame Butler, forward Michael Ajayi and center Yohan Traore. Matta will need to do some work in the portal, bringing in just one high school recruit, Baron Walker, an unranked guard from nearby Noblesville High School

Matta is still looking for his first NCAA tournament berth in this go-round with Butler, bringing his team to an NIT in 2024 and a College Basketball Crown appearance in 2025.