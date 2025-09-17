Butler film series opens with hip-hop documentary Word Is Bond

“Word Is Bond” examines the craft of hip-hop lyricism. Photo courtesy of A New View Film Series – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Butler University.

LAUREN OFFENBACKER | STAFF REPORTER | loffenbacker@butler.edu

The Compass Center is kicking off its New View Film Series with “Word is Bond”, a film exploring the culture, artistry and impact of hip-hop.

Directed by Sacha Jenkins, “Word Is Bond” examines the craft of hip-hop lyricism and its power to reflect identity, community and social issues. The 87-minute film features artists including Nas, J. Cole, Rapsody, Anderson .Paak and Tech N9ne, who discuss their creative processes and the storytelling that shapes their music. Rather than focusing solely on history, the film highlights the writers themselves by weaving interviews, performances and reflections into a narrative about how rap lyrics serve as poetry, protest and personal testimony.

The New View Film Series — co-sponsored by the Compass Center, the Center for Interfaith Cooperation (CIC) and the Jordan College of the Arts (JCA) — focuses on themes of interfaith dialogue, multiculturalism and social justice. Each screening is followed by a discussion led by subject experts, encouraging students to reflect, respond and learn from diverse perspectives.

Compass Center Assistant Director Aziel Nuñez said that structure is what sets New View apart from other campus programs.

“We don’t just screen a film,” Nuñez said. “We create space for in-depth, thoughtful conversation. Students engage with the subject matter in ways that challenge assumptions and broaden perspectives.”

This year’s series emphasizes inclusivity and amplifying underrepresented voices. “Word Is Bond” was suggested by Professor Derek Reid of JCA and championed by Professor Manon Voice, a hip-hop scholar who will help guide the post-film discussion.

Junior strategic communication major Grace Friedberg is excited about the community that the New View Film Series will foster.

“As the intern, I do all of the social media marketing and make the assets for our events,” Friedberg said. “I’m not required to be at the event, but I’ll be there and I’ll be bringing friends. I think it’ll be really fun for everyone on campus to see and support.”

The evening will begin with a high-energy pre-show featuring Butler’s hip-hop ensemble and Indianapolis’s DJ Bay. Organizers say the live performances are meant to set the tone for the night and highlight collaboration across campus.

“I’m honestly the most excited about the pre-event,” Friedberg said. “The series is supposed to be engaging and insightful, but it’s also just something fun to do with your friends.”

Compass Center Director Marguerite Stanciu said partnerships with CIC and JCA have strengthened the series’ reach and quality.

“We show films that not a lot of people might typically have access to,” Stanciu said. “Sometimes we bring in filmmakers and directors, but we always bring in subject experts for post-film conversations. It’s a rich experience.”

The New View Film Series began nearly a decade ago through a collaboration with the CIC. In recent years, JCA joined as a sponsor, expanding programming and introducing new artistic perspectives. Stanciu said the additions have made the series more dynamic.

“It has grown in its scope and its depth,” Stanciu said. “The addition of JCA has helped us think more broadly about what this series can be, and that’s been a really positive shift.”

Although the Compass Center is often associated with interfaith dialogue, Stanciu emphasized the series is open to everyone.

“Some students can be skeptical about the Compass Center because of its religious association,” Stanciu said. “But everything we do is for both religious and secular communities. Everyone is invited, and we want students to know it’s an incredibly welcoming place.”

The evening will close with refreshments and informal conversation among attendees. Students can also earn a BCR credit. While snacks, dialogue and the chance to connect are part of the experience, the deeper goal is to create space for meaningful conversation across communities.

“Anytime our students have a chance to interact with people in a thoughtful way and feel that they can ask questions and express their ideas, that’s really valuable,” Stanciu said.

For Friedberg, promoting the event has been both professional training and personal growth.

“I don’t know too much about hip-hop myself, but I know the lyrics always have deeper meaning,” she said. “That’s why I want people to come with an open mind and be ready to learn something new.”

The combination of live performance, documentary and discussion will give Butler students more than just an evening’s entertainment. The night is bound to be full of life and knowledge.

The screening will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Edison-Duckwall Recital Hall on Sept. 24. The event is free and open to students, faculty and the wider Indianapolis community.